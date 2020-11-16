Saanich police are searching for Sean Hart, who unexpectedly left a mental health facility on Nov. 6 and did not return. (Saanich Police)

Saanich police searching for man who left mental health facility unexpectedly

Sean Hart has been missing for over a week

Saanich police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who unexpectedly left a mental health facility over a week ago and did not return.

Sean Hart, 34, left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6.

Hart is described as Caucasian, 5’7”, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in black clothing and wearing a white mask. He requires medical attention.

A Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

If you have information about where he could be located, call the Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

 

