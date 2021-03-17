Saanich police seek dashcam footage to assist search for suspect in daytime robbery

Were you driving in the area near Burnside Road West on the afternoon of March 7?

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating a suspect in a mid-day robbery that occurred at M&M Food Market in the 300-block of Burnside Road West near Tillicum Shopping Centre at about 12:30 p.m.

The suspect demanded money before taking off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Detectives have concluded that the suspect walked through the plaza and was last spotted heading north on Burnside Road West toward Interurban Road.

“We are asking if anyone was driving by the area at 12:26 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 to please check their vehicle dash-cam footage to see if it captured any of the events of this robbery,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a grey or beige trench coat with black pants and brown leather shoes, and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information can call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

