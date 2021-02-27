Saanich police seek suspect after woman nearly robbed while getting out of vehicle

Police are investigating after a woman was nearly robbed in a Saanich parking lot early on Feb. 17.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the woman was getting out of her vehicle in a plaza in the 5300-block of Cordova Bay Road at about 6:40 a.m. when a man approached, forced his way in and tried to take her purse. After a short struggle, he gave up and ran off on foot.

The suspect had no weapon and no injuries were reported following the altercation.

In a social media post calling on the public to help with the police investigation, Crime Stoppers said the attack appeared to be random as the suspect was unknown to the victim.

The man was described as a 5’9” Caucasian man in a brown, tweed winter jacket and black knit gloves. His face was covered during the incident and he was last seen heading south on Cordova Bay Road. Crime Stoppers noted that he may have left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have dash cam or security camera footage of the area is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Saanich Police Departmenttheft