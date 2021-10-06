Saanich police spot man with mental health warrant, still looking for him

Officers saw Robert Gray in Saanich, said they’re concerned about his well-being

A man with a mental health warrant was able to evade Saanich police on Wednesday.

Saanich police said officers and members of the K9-unit were at the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street just after 1:30 p.m. as they tried to find Robert Gray. Police said there are concerns about Gray’s well-being, and claimed he “poses a danger to himself and possibly others.”

Officers spotted Gray several times on Wednesday, but he was able to flee. Police said he was seen running through backyards on McBriar and Ambassador avenues and was later seen near Greenridge Crescent and Quadra Street around 3:30 p.m.

He is described as a Caucasian man who’s 5’10” with a slim build and blonde curly hair that he wears in a high ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark beige pants.

Saanich police noted Gray was also the subject of a Sidney/North Saanich missing person alert last week.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see him.

