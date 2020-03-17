Saanich residents receive six-hour water shut off notice amid COVID-19 concerns

As the District of Saanich announces precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saanich residents were advised of a six-hour water shutoff on Tuesday, March 17. Notice was given by the District that water would be shutoff at 9 a.m. for some residents living on Carnarvon Street.

According to the notice, water has been shut down for repairs and changes.

ALSO READ: Protect yourself from COVID-19 by grabbing a bar of soap

Tamara Cotton shared on Facebook that the shut down notice was given to her yesterday. Cotton is concerned for the ‘at risk’ family members in her home not having access to water for drinking and washing. She will now have to leave her home to buy water in public. Cotton writes on Facebook, “Shame on you, Saanich. Let’s act.. not react.”

ALSO READ: Saanich grocers prepare staff for COVID-19

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes says the water shut-off is procedural and only takes place for essential maintenance to preserve the integrity of the water system. Haynes says shutting off the water for maintenance will serve as long-term gain for the health and wellness of the community. According to Haynes, the water shut-off is to ensure water quality and is likely connected to the Foul Bay watermain replacement.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusWater