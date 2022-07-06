The possible expansion of residential development in Cadboro Bay Village is on the table in Saanich. Residents and others are encouraged to take an online survey open now. (Google Streetview)

The possible expansion of residential development in Cadboro Bay Village is on the table in Saanich. Residents and others are encouraged to take an online survey open now. (Google Streetview)

Saanich seeks input on housing options for Cadboro Bay Village

Online survey open to public; results will help council determine way forward

As part of Saanich’s updating of the Cadboro Bay local area plan and its overall philosophy of increasing housing in the municipality, the district is looking at options for Cadboro Bay Village.

As such, residents, business owners and others are being encouraged to take part in an online survey aimed at gauging public opinion on potential new housing types for the area.

Following up on a community workshop held in early June, the survey summarizes the feedback on ideas that were developed at that event. The survey results will inform council’s consideration of possible revisions to the local area plan that could lead to more concentrated residential development, including purpose-built rental housing, in the village core.

Recent public hearings for development proposals around Saanich have uncovered much community support for increasing housing options in the municipality as a way to help address the affordability crisis.

ALSO READ: Variety of new housing options, amenities spur approval of Saanich development

ALSO READ: Lack of tenant subsidies for rental project no barrier for Saanich council

To take the online survey, which takes between five and seven minutes to complete, visit bit.ly/3OK4Jmy.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

developmentDistrict of SaanichPlanning

Previous story
PODCAST: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Just Posted

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)
Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

Member and author Frank Wilson with Jan Allen, membership, administration and web services and general manager Simon Gatrell showcase the view from above as Uplands Golf Club marks 100 years this summer. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay course marks 100 years of golf at Uplands

The possible expansion of residential development in Cadboro Bay Village is on the table in Saanich. Residents and others are encouraged to take an online survey open now. (Google Streetview)
Saanich seeks input on housing options for Cadboro Bay Village

Levi Venables (right) here seen with his mother, Elizabeth Venables, who is also a coach, will represent the Peninsula Track and Field Club at the 2022 BC Games held in Prince George July 21-24. His teammate Egan Franey will join him. (Photo courtesy of the Peninsula Track and Field Club)
Despite lack of local track, Peninsula Track and Field Club running strong