Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)

In April, Saanich will sell a parcel of land off Willis Point Road to the Capital Regional District (CRD) for $1.75 million.

During an in-camera meeting in November 2020, council directed staff to finalize the sale of the land, which is located off Willis Point Road just north of the Hartland Landfill, and nearby parcels of land already owned by the CRD.

Per a staff report to council on Monday, the finalized agreement stipulates that for $1.75 million, Saanich will transfer the property to the CRD on April 15.

The CRD plans to use the roughly 10-hectare property as a buffer for Hartland Landfill and ongoing operational work, explained Andy Orr, senior manager of corporate communications.

Once Saanich receives the payment, the funds will be placed in the land sales reserve fund as outlined in the Community Charter. Staff explained that council may decide to use the funds for land acquisition, building construction and improvements and other capital assets.

