A boat that may be a derelict sits half under water and sinking in Patricia Bay late Thursday afternoon (Oct. 28), near the Canadian Coast Guard station in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sailboat sinking in North Saanich’s Patricia Bay

Boat has been anchored in bay near Canadian Coast Guard station since summer, neighbour says

A sailboat believed to be anchored in Patricia Bay for some months appears to be sinking in the heavy rains lashing the Saanich Peninsula late Thursday afternoon.

A reader called Black Press Media to report that the vessel, which she said has been in the bay at least since the summer, was listing to one side and sinking. The boat is located a short distance from the Canadian Coast Guard station at Pat Bay.

A call by Black Press Media to the Peninsula coast guard station determined that no one was on board the vessel.

More to come.

 

