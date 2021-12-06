Scammers get $0 in two-day job as Oak Bay resident stands her ground

A resident hopes someone will spot her missing $1,100-bracelet likely lost on Dunlevy Street. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Caller told woman not to go to the bank as it was an ‘inside job’

A resident realized her elderly mother was involved in a potential phone scam and reported it to police Dec. 1.

A caller said she was an employee from the Royal Bank and the senior’s Visa account had been compromised for $5,000. The caller told the woman not to go to the bank, calling the compromise an “inside job.” The potential fraudster then got angry and yelled at the woman for not following the caller’s orders. The woman did not transfer any funds after being harassed for two days.

Oak Bay police remind residents that banks will not use high pressured tactics over the phone, and they will not ask you to reveal personal information. Anyone who receives a phone call from a bank, claiming an account has been comprised should hang up and call back. Find phone numbers online or a statement to ensure it’s not the scammer. Never give personal information to unsolicited callers.

Residents should report scams to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Diamonds on Dunlevy

A resident hopes someone will spot her missing $1,100-bracelet. She told police on Nov. 29 the Tiffany bracelet with three diamonds was likely lost in the 2500-block of Dunlevy Street.

Decal announces expired insurance

An officer issued a ticket with a fine of nearly $600 on Dec. 1. The officer saw a vehicle with an expired insurance decal leaving the Oak Bay Recreation Centre and ticketed the driver.

Three-day impound after driver admits drinking

An idling vehicle in a bus zone alerted an officer to its occupant on Dec. 1. The officer approached the running vehicle at the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue and the driver admitted to consuming liquor. Roadside screening showed ‘warn’ readings and the driver was issued a three-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for three days.

No plate flags prohibited driver

An officer on patrol stopped a driver at the intersection of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road on Dec. 1 because the vehicle did not have a front licence plate. Police say the driver initially attempted to provide an incorrect name, but quickly admitted he was a prohibited driver. Police also found a warrant for failing to attend court over a previous prohibited driving investigation. The driver was issued an appearance notice for court.

Bedding, Beats taken from locked car

A vehicle owner said his car was locked when he left and when he returned to discover belongings stolen.

Oak Bay police received the report of theft from a vehicle parked in the 2100-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road on Dec. 1. The owner said the vehicle was parked for about an hour and then returned and noticed several items missing. Items reported stolen include registration, black and red Beats headphones, Green 30L North Face duffel bag containing clothing, and a purple queen duvet and pillow.

Police seek bike with salmon sticker

A bike was reported stolen on Dec. 3 from the Goldsmith Road side of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

The missing bike is a men’s red Trek mountain bike with a Pacific Salmon Foundation sticker on the frame.

Camera captures basics of bottle thief

A business on Oak Bay Avenue reported theft of bottles from a secured cage on Dec. 4. The suspect was seen on security footage and is described as wearing a jacket with a hood, long pants and a backpack.

