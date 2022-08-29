Crews had to hike down a steep pathway colloquially called the “Rabbity Trail” to reach the fire in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park, 20 metres up from the waterline of the Saanich Inlet. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

‘Scariest time of year’: another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands

Crews hiked down steep hills in Gowlland Park to reach the fire, boat responded too

West Shore fire crews extinguished a brush fire that broke out on the hillside in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park in Highlands Sunday (Aug. 28) evening.

Crews were called at around 6 p.m. about a brush fire which had broken out near the “Rabbity Trail,” on the steep hillside overlooking the Saanich Inlet, according to Highlands fire chief Dean Ford. Ford said they received several calls, one from people boating on the inlet and others from a couple different people across the water who saw the fire from Aspen Road off of the Malahat. The fire was roughly “vehicle-sized,” about 20 metres above the waterline when crews first responded.

Since the hill was so steep, a vehicle wasn’t able to access the site of the fire. Firefighters from Highlands started hiking down the trail while another group met Langford firefighters at the Goldstream Boathouse Marine and approached from the water in Langford’s marine response boat. Those in the boat arrived first and started to attack the fire.

“It’s quite a dangerous hike down through there. Most of the times – it’s called the ‘Rabbity trail’ but you almost can’t see the trail and it goes along cliff edges and things like that. But thankfully, we were able to get to it from both sides.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby trees and further up the hill.

“Had it gotten into the hillside, it would have just been impossible to work on this. You can’t even stand there, it’s so steep in there.”

Ford said it was “extremely fortunate” residents spotted the fire and called so quickly. The fire burnt about a 20 by 30 metre square of brush by the time it was extinguished.

The Gowlland Tod fire is one of several wildfires to break out in recent days in Greater Victoria. Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being. Crews also responded to a wildfire in East Sooke Park Monday (Aug. 29) morning, which closed portions of the park, including Coast Trail from Cabin Point to Copper Mine, and the park heights Trail from the interior trail junction to Coast Trail have been closed until further notice.

Ford said cooler temperatures had helped temper the Gowlland Tod fire slightly, but there are also risks that arise as summer comes to an end.

“That’s always a fear is when we kind of get these cold days is when people start thinking they can start lighting fires. It’s the scariest time of year. The hot and cold days, people get a little sillier.”

There were no clear signs of what caused the fire, but Ford said he suspects it was human-caused.

