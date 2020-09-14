School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

Hundreds of last-minute registrations for bus routes in the Sooke School District caused some delays Monday morning.

According to SD62 communication manager Lindsay Vogan, an unexpected 450 students registered for their bus routes on Friday, Sept. 11.

“There are usually some hiccups on the first day back,” said Lindsay Vogan, school district communications manager. “This year has been more complex than ever before.”

Though only 3,800 students had registered for their bus routes, over 4,000 were riding on Monday morning.

Vogan clarified that in years past, buses would go to several different schools to accommodate as many kids as possible.

In some instances, secondary kids would rotate onto elementary and middle school buses. In an effort to keep contract tracing easier, all buses have changed to more specific routes.

Registration for bus routes opened in May.

Currently, there are 38 buses that serve the Sooke School District. In the past, the district had two or three to spare on most days.

Vogan said the district will look to hire more bus drivers soon to accommodate the sheer volume of last-minute registrations.

