(File photo)

(File photo)

School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Driver was given a written warning and call to their supervisor

With just a few days into the start of the school year, Kelowna RCMP is blitzing the streets to stop drivers speeding in school zones – a common practice with the kids heading back to class.

What is not common, however, is for a marked yellow school bus to be pulled over, with students on board.

A bus driver, contracted to drive students to a local private school, was marked going over the posted speed limit of 30 km/hr by an officer’s radar gun, prompting a written warning and a call to the driver’s supervisor.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking.”

RCMP want to remind the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30a.m.-5p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In Sooke, Highway 14 cellphone service upgrade begins
Next story
Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

Just Posted

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun, says Rogers Communications. (File - Shutterstock)
In Sooke, Highway 14 cellphone service upgrade begins

First responders line up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7 as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (Submitted photo)
Last of six officers injured in Saanich bank shooting released from hospital

From left: Emma Pipin, Kaela Gillis and Courtney Haslam were among the members of the Langford Lightning U17A Girls who spoke at the announcement of a new recreational site in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford calls play ball with land purchase

West Shore RCMP are seeking help identifying these two suspects after $16,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a Colwood London Drugs location. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking to identify suspects after $16K in electronics stolen

Pop-up banner image