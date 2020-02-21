Sooke School District 62 is asking Colwood city council to consider adding $9,000 to their budget for a crosswalk guard at Wishart Elementary. If approved, a crossing guard could be on the street by fall 2020. (Black Press file photo)

SD62 asks Colwood to help fund crosswalk guard at Wishart Elementary

‘We’re just overly congested,’ says PAC president

A crossing guard could soon be coming to Wishart Elementary in Colwood.

Colwood council spoke positively about Sooke School District 62’s request for $9,000 to fund a crossing guard outside the elementary school during budget deliberations Tuesday night.

“I was a Wishart parent for many years with my three kids,” said Coun. Gordie Logan. “It’s a unique location in Colwood where there’s significant potential for conflict between cars and students.”

READ MORE: Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

PAC President Devon James said the supply of kids enrolled at the school calls for demand. They expect nearly 450 students will attend Wishart by fall 2020. There hasn’t been a crossing guard in the nine years she’s been involved with the school.

“There’s limited parking in the school and there’s families from nearby schools driving through the intersection,” James added. “We’re just overly congested and we’re just lucky no one has been hurt.”

ALSO READ: Man in his 70s struck in Oak Bay crosswalk Boxing Day morning

Currently, the City provides $14,000 for crossing guards at Sangster and Colwood elementary schools. Both SD62 and Colwood contribute to the fund as a partnership.

Final budget decisions will be approved by council by May 15, which means, if approved, a crossing guard would be in place by fall 2020.

