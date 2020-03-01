Search and rescue crews looking for missing hiker in Sooke Potholes

Social media reports say man split from group while in Empress Mountain area

Search and rescue crews are heading out to Sooke Potholes looking for a man reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports on social media say Peter Koltronis, a 19-year-old, was hiking with a group of seven in the area of Empress Mountain. The group split into two with one heading to the summit. The other group started leaving, but doubled back, with Koltronis going ahead to let the group heading up summit know they were coming back.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue senior manager Vicki Webber confirmed their group got the call around 3:15 p.m. Now, they are en route to Sooke Potholes and will begin searching Empress Mountain area, as of 3:30 p.m.

Webber noted that though it was a good day to hike, there may be inclement weather late Sunday evening and an overnight stay for the man will be uncomfortable.

