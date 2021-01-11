Search underway for missing kayaker near Sooke

Kayaker set off near Ella Beach at noon Sunday

Search and rescue personnel resumed their search this morning for a missing kayaker near Sooke.

The kayaker set off from an area near Ella Beach at noon Sunday.

The search started Sunday night at about 7 p.m. in the area of Ella Beach and suspended at 11:30 p.m. due to poor visibility.

More resources were added on Monday morning with search and rescue personnel moving up the coast toward Sheringham Point. A ground search is underway between Ella Beach and Port Renfrew.

Personnel from the RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue are taking part in the search.

