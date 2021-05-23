(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Secondary suites study hits survey phase in Oak Bay

Resident survey runs until June 3

Oak Bay council needs public input as it embarks on regulating secondary suites in the community.

“We know our residents have a good sense of both the opportunities and potential challenges that different approaches to regulating suites can bring. We encourage residents to provide their valuable feedback by completing the survey questions and open-ended input sections. The thoughtful insights we receive from the public will help council assess potential approaches,” Mayor Kevin Murdoch said in a statement.

Residents are invited to provide input by taking the online survey at connect.oakbay.ca/secondary-suites-study.

Oak Bay nears regulation of secondary suites

Paper copies are available by emailing planning@oakbay.ca, calling 250-598-2042, or picking up copies at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Paper copies can be returned to the mail slot located by the front door of municipal hall, 2167 Oak Bay Ave.

The general results will be incorporated into a draft secondary suites report for consideration by council.

The survey is open until June 3.

For more details visit oakbay.ca/secondary-suites-study.







