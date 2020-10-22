Section of Pat Bay Highway closes for Mi’kmaq fishing rights demonstration

Police will be diverting traffic Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m between Island View Road and Amity Drive

A section of Highway 17 will be closed Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. to allow for a planned demonstration in support of Mi’kmaq fishing rights.

The dispute over Mi’kmaq fishing rights in Nova Scotia has been going on for weeks, and recently escalated to violence and destruction.

On Oct. 19, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, which represents 14 First Nations on Vancouver Island, made a formal statement backing Nova Scotia’s Indigenous fishermen and calling on Canadians to take action.

Central Saanich Police Department will be diverting traffic between Island View Road and Amity Drive. They have asked that people plan for extra travel time.

TRAFFIC: There is a planned demonstration in support of the Mi'kmaq fishing rights at HWY 17 at Mt Newton X Rd from 12-1pm on Friday Oct 23. Diversions will be in place as HWY will be closed from Island View Rd to Amity Dr. Pls plan extra time for travel. #csaan #yyjtraffic ^ns — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) October 22, 2020

