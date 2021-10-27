West Shore RCMP arrested two men suspected of conducting a series of recent break-and-enters during a traffic stop on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Serial break-in suspects arrested in Langford

Stolen property, crossbows, drugs found in suspects’ residence

Two men have been arrested in connection to a series of break-and-enters that have plagued the West Shore since the end of August.

Between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14, West Shore RCMP say at least seven break-ins were reported to them, all within walking distance of each other. Numerous items were stolen and victims’ vehicles and apartment buildings were damaged.

Using surveillance footage and a forensic identification system, police were able to identify two suspects, a 23-year-old View Royal man, and a 32-year-old Langford man.

Officers began investigating the suspects on Oct. 6. That day, while watching a residence on Fairview Avenue in Langford, police witnessed occupants of a vehicle pepper spray someone outside the home while they drove past it. Officers set up a traffic stop and pulled over the vehicle. They found both suspects inside and arrested them.

On Oct. 15, officers executed a search warrant on the suspects’ residence and found stolen property from several of the break-ins, ammunition, crossbows, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after unsuccessful ATM break-in attempt in Victoria

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

