Three people sent to hospital following serious crash in View Royal

Three people have been taken to the hospital with one sustaining serious injuries after a crash in View Royal on Sunday afternoon.
West Shore RCMP have closed Six Mile Road after responding to a call around 2:45 p.m. for a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The road is closed between Old Islang Highway and Atkins Avenue. According to Const. Nancy Saggar, there is no estimated time for when the road will re-open.
More to come.
