Shriners Clown Unit tricycle stolen during Sidney break-and-enter

RCMP are searching for two suspects accused of stealing an electric tricycle during a break-and-entre at a Sidney Canadian Tire. (Photo courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Detachment)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is searching for two suspects accused of stealing an electric tricycle belonging to clowns during a break-and-enter at a Sidney Canadian Tire.

The incident occurred on April 7 in the locked exterior compound at the Canadian Tire on McDonald Park Drive. Police say two suspects, believed to be a man and a woman, broke in and took an electric tricycle owned by the Shriner’s Victoria Clown Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police or to report anonymously, residents can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

