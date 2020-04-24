Shriners Clown Unit tricycle stolen during Sidney break-and-enter

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is searching for two suspects accused of stealing an electric tricycle belonging to clowns during a break-and-enter at a Sidney Canadian Tire.
The incident occurred on April 7 in the locked exterior compound at the Canadian Tire on McDonald Park Drive. Police say two suspects, believed to be a man and a woman, broke in and took an electric tricycle owned by the Shriner’s Victoria Clown Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Detachment, their local police or to report anonymously, residents can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.