With Treat Street cancelled this year because of COVID-19, the Sidney BIA’s sixth annual Halloween Spooktacular will give trick-and-treaters like Jennifer Weiss (right) and Heidi Duncan other options, including a free drive-in movie at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney BIA hands out Halloween Spooktacular

Key elements of modified Halloween celebrations include free drive-in movie at Mary Winspear

A free drive-in movie at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre is among the events for Sidney’s sixth annual Halloween Spooktacular, which will run from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31.

The Sidney Business Improvement Area Society is organizing the event, which will also include interactive features by ArtSea, OneVoice Institute & The Myriad Experience, exhibits at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, the Sidney Museum and a community pumpkin patch sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney & Saanich Peninsula among other elements.

Morgan Shaw, Sidney BIA’s executive director, said the modified event offers a family-friendly way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

RELATED: Sidney’s Treat Street turns Beacon Avenue into a colourful nightmare of horrors

“With physical distancing measures in place and the opportunity for people to experience a variety of COVID-19 friendly Halloween activities and displays, the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society is confident that our community will be a safe destination for local families to visit and embrace the Halloween festivities,” she said.

Residents can learn more about Halloween in Sidney and book free entry to the drive-in movie at the Mary Winspear Centre at sidneybia.ca/halloween.ca.

Public health measures already forced the cancellation of Treat Street, an annual event where businesses open their doors to trick-and-treaters during the afternoon of Oct. 31.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

