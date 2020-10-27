Sidney business association partners with courier for free commercial delivery

Shawn Magnus of Sidney Courier has partnered with Sidney Business Improvement Area Society for free commercial delivery for society members. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A new commercial service hopes to deliver economic growth for Sidney businesses.

The Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (Sidney BIA) has partnered with Sidney Courier to help businesses lower their costs by offering free commercial delivery.

The service effective since Oct. 26 allows businesses to book Sidney Courier through an online portal or by telephone under terms that sees the society cover costs for two-business day delivery up to a 35-kilometre radius for society members only. Costs are deducted at the time of delivery request.

Morgan Shaw, executive director of the Sidney BIA Society, said the service will help local businesses deal with limitations because of COVID-19.

“The Sidney BIA is committed to providing support in any way possible, and we are hopeful that this collaboration will encourage residents to continue to do business locally,” she said, having said earlier that local support of Sidney’s business community over the past eight months has been “overwhelmingly” encouraging.

Shawn Magnus, who started Sidney Courier in March of this year, said he expects to be busy, with plans to expand the service.

The system guarantees two-business-day delivery from the time customers place the order with the service handling commercial deliveries from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

