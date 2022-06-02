After a two-year pause, Sidney’s St. Andrew Anglican Church is resuming its Wednesday Neighbours Lunch soup kitchen on June 8. (Courtesy of Unsplash)

Sidney church reopening Wednesday soup kitchen

St. Andrew Anglican Church restarts its free Neighbours Lunch June 8

St. Andrew Anglican Church in Sidney is restarting its soup kitchen after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

Starting June 8, the long-running Wednesday Neighbours Lunch will return to the church hall for all to attend.

There is no charge for the meal service, and guests are asked to wear a mask at all times inside the hall, except when seated and eating.

Since launching in 2004, the lunch has served more than 97,000 bowls of soup and countless buns. Recent years have seen around 3,500 bowls prepared annually, and each week typically sees around 90 people served. Christmas sees a special turkey dinner served.

Meals are served 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 9691 Fourth St.

