Cascadia Seaweed Corp. chaired by Bill Collins, here seen enjoying a piece of sugar kelp in 2020, is part of a study nominated for the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize. The prize bearing the name of late Charles David Keeling, a scientist who charted the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere since 1958 until his death in 2015, identifies and supports promising global warming solutions. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cascadia Seaweed Corp. chaired by Bill Collins, here seen enjoying a piece of sugar kelp in 2020, is part of a study nominated for the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize. The prize bearing the name of late Charles David Keeling, a scientist who charted the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere since 1958 until his death in 2015, identifies and supports promising global warming solutions. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney company part of a global study to bend climate change curve

Oceans 2050 featuring Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed Corp. in running for Keeling Curve Prize

A Sidney-based company could end up being part of a major global prize.

The organization behind the Keeling Curve Prize has announced Oceans 2050 as one of the finalists in the category of greenhouse gas capture and utilization. Oceans 2050 studies sequestration of carbon by seaweed in sediment below seaweed farms and Cascadia Seaweed Corp. is the only Canadian company actively participating.

The Keeling Curve Prize awarded by Global Warming Mitigation Project bears the name of the late Charles David Keeling, a scientist who charted the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere since 1958 until his death in 2015.

Scientists consider Keeling the first scientist to have systematically drawn attention to the relationship between anthropogenic (human-made) climate change and the rising concentration of carbon-dioxide and the prize bearing his name aims to “bend the Keeling Curve” by identifying and supporting the world’s most promising global warming solutions projects, according to Jacquelyn Francis, founder and director of the Keeling Curve Prize, according to a news release.

RELATED: Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed hopes to float to the top of a growing industry

RELATED: Sidney company tastes sweet success with sugar kelp

RELATED: Seaweed farming opens world of opportunity for coastal B.C.

Oceans 2050 co-founder Alexandra Cousteau and Carlos Duarte first announced the study featuring Cascadia Seaweed Corp. in October 2020, advertising it as a “groundbreaking global study” that will help restore abundance to the world’s oceans while advancing climate restoration through seaweed aquaculture.

“In an effort to deliver this solution efficiently, we must advance the research while concurrently investing in the technologies to deliver large-scale offshore farms,” said Bill Collins, chair of Cascadia Seaweed Corp.

Canada has an opportunity to take the lead on this nature-based solution, said Collins. “Being just sustainable is not enough anymore, we need to be climate positive,” he said.

Sidney residents can learn more about Oceans 2050 and the seaweed farming project during the Cascadia Seaweed-led Seaweed Days Festival, taking place virtually from May 17 to 23.

Oceans 2050 is among 20 finalists competing across five categories and each of the 10 winning projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions or promote carbon uptake receives $25,000.

An international panel of judges from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors will select two winners in each category with the winners announced in June.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duncan woman charged after allegedly stabbing Langford man shortly after they met

Just Posted

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Crash on Sooke Road sends one person to hospital in critical condition

A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon on Sooke Road at Luxton

Cascadia Seaweed Corp. chaired by Bill Collins, here seen enjoying a piece of sugar kelp in 2020, is part of a study nominated for the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize. The prize bearing the name of late Charles David Keeling, a scientist who charted the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Earth’s atmosphere since 1958 until his death in 2015, identifies and supports promising global warming solutions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney company part of a global study to bend climate change curve

Oceans 2050 featuring Sidney’s Cascadia Seaweed Corp. in running for Keeling Curve Prize

Spencer Middle School doesn’t actually have a detailed dress code, but an email suggesting a connection between warm weather and code violations started an online storm. (Zoe Ducklow|News Staff)
‘Distractive’ clothing reminder leaves West Shore parents layering complaints

Dress code reminder sparks outrage among parents for being sexist

Brenna Barker, a 32-year-old Duncan woman, was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Langford Sunday morning after the two had only recently met. (Black Press Media file photo)
Duncan woman charged after allegedly stabbing Langford man shortly after they met

West Shore RCMP called to a Langford apartment early Sunday morning

(Black Press Media file photo)
Multi-home fire deemed arson by Saanich investigators

Detectives looking for dashcam footage from the area

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

An alligator walks across the Toronto FC practice field in Orlando, Florida on Monday April 26, 2021. Not that they needed a reminder that they're a long way from home, but Toronto FC players had an alligator crash their practice in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Eric Giacometti *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Alligator crashes Toronto FC practice in Florida ahead of matchup with Cruz Azul

Soccer team about to tangle with one of Mexico’s most storied sides

Most Read