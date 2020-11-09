Sidney Concert Band records first-ever Internet show for Remembrance Day

Trumpter Wayne Speller will play The Last Post during virtual performance

Wayne Speller will play The Last Post during the Sidney Concert Band ‘s virtual performance available on the morning of Remembrance Day. (Sidney Concert Band/Submitted)

A Sidney band’s first ever virtual concert will be a musical tribute to veterans in time for Remembrance Day.

Trumpter Wayne Speller will play The Last Post during a performance by the Sidney Concert Band (SCB) with a video of the performance going online Wednesday morning at www.sidneyconcertband.ca. The band said in a statement that the performance will be available for the foreseeable future.

The Sidney Concert Band has historically given a live musical tribute to veterans, but this year marks the first time that the band has produced an internet concert.

The band said in a release that SCB band members have found time to practise while being careful to physically distance against the backdrop of ongoing restrictions to social gatherings because of COVID-19.

The band said musicians have gathered in backyards, on patios or inside garages in small instrument groupings, a move that led to the creation of several smaller SCB ensembles rather than the full contingent of 50 band members playing together at one time.

SCB consists of 50 volunteer musicians who have been playing together since 1987, and their upcoming show has become part of an annual tradition honouring Canadian veterans with a selection from Remembrance Day ceremonies as well as songs from the 1940s.

