Sidney council to consider revised proposal for five-storey building off Highway 17

Sidney’s new council is set to consider a revised application for the 2180 Beacon Ave. W. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney staff are currently reviewing a revised proposal for a five-storey building at a high-profile corner.

The initial proposal for 2180 Beacon Ave. W. at the corner of Highway 17 also called for five storeys and 141 units, one unit more than the new proposal. But if the broad coordinates of the initial and revised proposal overlap, a review of both also shows some differences, with the new proposal slightly smaller. Council had parked the initial proposal because the municipality was still in the process of completing the official community plan (OCP) review. Staff said council will consider the revised application during an upcoming committee-of-the-whole meeting. The municipality has scheduled such a meeting for Nov. 21 and Dec. 12.

Outgoing councillor Peter Wainwright said the OCP has updated policies and guidelines. “(The) question will be how well do the revised plans conform to the OCP,” he said. “On top of that, this property will need rezoning which means a lengthier approval process ending with a decision following a public hearing. There should be plenty of time for people to get involved and comment.”

Wainwright said later the West Sidney local area plan (WSLAP) provided guidance for that site when the OCP was still under review.

Wainwright said the WSLAP (which did not undergo changes) designates the site as West Side Residential, a designation that allows developments of five or six storeys subject to minimum green building and attainable-affordable housing requirements.

He said the submitted plans do not give any information about whether those requirements are met. “If staff know, they won’t share those details prior to sharing them with council,” he said.” Before you ask, WSLAP doesn’t clarify what those minimum requirements are. I expect it will be up to (council) to decide whether the development meets those minimums.”

