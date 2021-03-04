Sidney gives all clear after screws end up on road

Sidney staff have cleaned up unknown number of screws dumped along Resthaven Drive. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney staff have cleaned up unknown number of screws dumped along Resthaven Drive.

It is not clear who dumped the screws along Resthaven Drive starting from Henry Avenue northbound to McDonald Park Road, according to Jenn Clary, Sidney’s director of engineering.

The municipality posted an alert mid-afternoon on Twitter after having received an alert from the public through social media. “Please avoid driving and cycling in this area for the next few hours if possible,” it read.

Dispatched staff as well as area residents then helped to pick up the screws.

“Crews are out driving around to see if there are additional locations that may have been missed,” said a Twitter message from the Town of Sidney later in the afternoon.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com