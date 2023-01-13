‘Simulating nature’: Saturday event in Saanich putting dead salmon into creek

Residents are invited to help deposit salmon carcasses in PKOLS’ Douglas Creek on Jan. 14. The public portion of the 2021 Salmon Carcass Transplant event was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the District workers, along with Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society, ensured 120 salmon bodies still arrived in the creek. (Photo Courtesy Darrell Wick) Locals are invited to the 20th annual Douglas Creek Salmon Transplant on Jan. 14. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park/Twitter)

Locals on Saturday can aid the pursuit of returning a creek at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) to its former ecological glory as more than 100 salmon carcasses will be introduced into the waterway.

The public is invited to the 2oth annual Douglas Creek Salmon Transplant as the PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy aims to repack the creek with fish-supporting nutrients.

“We’re simulating nature by putting the dead salmon in,” said Darrell Wick, president of the conservancy society. “We’ve been having salmon coming back every year, just not a lot, so we hope to increase that.”

As the park’s surrounding area started to urbanize around the 1960s, the once-productive salmon run faced huge surges of rainwater being piped into the creek instead of sinking into the watershed.

That diversion caused the water flow in the creek to boom above normal levels, leading to its banks becoming washed out and the bed of the waterway eroding.

Since then, efforts have gone into restoring the creek and its spawning beds. That included the PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy and other partners reintroducing fry with the goal of reestablishing the salmon population. The dead salmon are provided by the Howard English Hatchery after they spawn and die in Goldstream’s waterways.

“This provides nutrients for the water, food for the fry and also for the animals that inhabit the riparian zone,” Wick said.

While it won’t rival the abundance of some other South Island salmon runs, Wick said small creeks like the one at PKOLS are viable and important.

The transplant event also offers a unique educational experience in Greater Victoria, which is why it will include informative talks from guest speakers of the Howard English Hatchery.

“We’re trying to educate the public about salmon, about the parks,” Wick said. “It’s a fun event throwing them in, they’re nice and slimy.”

The morning park gathering will be open to everyone, with children welcome as long as they’re accompanied by a responsible guardian.

Those wanting to participate in the two-hour Salmon Transplant are asked to meet at the park’s new Douglas Creek bridge and outdoor classroom at 10 a.m. Attendees can park either at the beach parking area and walk the Douglas Trail across Ash Road to the bridge, or park near Edgemont Road and walk over.

