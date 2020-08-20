Six-hour standoff in Victoria ends with arrest

Incident on Gorge Road East was resolved around 1:30 a.m.

One man is in cells awaiting court after a police incident that lasted hours Wednesday night.

On Aug. 19 just before 7 p.m., officers attended a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East to arrest a man for allegations of domestic assault and breach of a release order.

The man would not surrender to police and an hours-long standoff ensued. Police say the man refused to communicate with police and made attempts to escape the scene and avoid arrest. Through social media, residents were warned of noise as officers used multiple loud distraction devices, along with gas.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested one man when he left the suite shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD