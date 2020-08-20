The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team vehicle. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six-hour standoff in Victoria ends with arrest

Incident on Gorge Road East was resolved around 1:30 a.m.

One man is in cells awaiting court after a police incident that lasted hours Wednesday night.

On Aug. 19 just before 7 p.m., officers attended a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East to arrest a man for allegations of domestic assault and breach of a release order.

The man would not surrender to police and an hours-long standoff ensued. Police say the man refused to communicate with police and made attempts to escape the scene and avoid arrest. Through social media, residents were warned of noise as officers used multiple loud distraction devices, along with gas.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria police add heavily armoured vehicle to arsenal

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested one man when he left the suite shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

Just Posted

Octopus art anonymously gifted after previous one stolen in Colwood

‘I made this little guy for you,’ explains card left at doorstep

Six-hour standoff in Victoria ends with arrest

Incident on Gorge Road East was resolved around 1:30 a.m.

Testing underway for Bowker Creek as a salmon habitat

Bowker Creek could have salmon fry by 2022

Sidney is notifying schools, daycare and parents to weigh in on proposed cannabis store

Some councillors question motives, while others point to public health concerns

CRD asks public how East Sooke Regional Park can be improved

Survey closes on Sept. 18

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Most Read