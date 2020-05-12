Six speeders caught in Saanich days after B.C. high-risk driving campaign kicks off

Some Saanich drivers don’t seem to care that May is high-risk driving awareness month.
Over the second weekend of May, Saanich police stopped six drivers for speeding, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.
On Friday, May 8, two excessive speeders were ticketed and had their vehicles impounded for seven days, he said.
Excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit – can land drivers with tickets ranging from $368 to $483 along with three penalty points on their license, a tow fee and a week’s worth of impound storage charges.
More vehicles were impounded tonight for excessive speed (>40 kph over the speed limit). An excessive speed ticket can range from $368-$483 plus 3 points on one's license – in addition to the tow fee and 7 days worth of impound storage fees. pic.twitter.com/SIEMxF1pRN
— Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) May 9, 2020
While no speeders were spotted Saturday, four drivers were caught travelling over the speed limit on Sunday, Anastasiades said. Two were caught on Willis Point Road, one in the 1400-block of McKenzie Avenue and the fourth in a construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Two vehicles impounded for excessive speed within 50 minutes of each other on Willis Point Rd today. Motorists need to #slowdown and obey the speed limits! Positive note: the sun is shining! ☀️ #saanichtraffic pic.twitter.com/Y9Tow07lOP
— Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) May 11, 2020
On May 7, Saanich police kicked off a month-long initiative focused on high-risk driving in partnership with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) and other police departments across B.C. This year, the High-Risk Driving Campaign is focused on speeding.
Data shows a recent spike in excessive speeding in the District, Anastasiades said, noting that nearly 40 drivers were stopped for speeding throughout March and April.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.