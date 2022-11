The Malahat could see snow next week with temperatures dipping below freezing.

Environment Canada is predicting a 40 per cent chance of flurries Monday night (Nov. 7) with a low of 0 C. That drops to a 30 per cent chance Tuesday morning, changing to showers as the high is predicted at 6 C.

Tuesday night could see temperatures plump, with a low of -2 C in the forecast.

