Snow lands in Greater Victoria as Environment Canada warns of light layer

Up to 10 centimetres forecast in Greater Victoria, 5 to 15 centimetres along Malahat

A small amount of snow is accumulating along the Malahat Monday (Dec. 6) morning. (Drive BC traffic camera)

A thin layer of snow has started to build along the Malahat Monday morning and, if Environment Canada predictions hold true, other parts of Greater Victoria could soon see some too.

The weather agency’s latest forecast calls for five to 15 centimetres of snow in areas of Vancouver Island near the water, and up to 25 centimetres for areas inland by Monday afternoon. In Greater Victoria slightly less is expected, with a forecast of two to 10 centimetres predicted throughout the morning.

Drive BC highway cameras show some snow is sticking to the ground as far south as the southerly entrance to Goldstream Provincial Park. Other parts of Greater Victoria appear to be experiencing rain or wet snow.

Depending on the location, Environment Canada says the snow will taper off into rain by Monday morning or early afternoon. It warns drivers to drive carefully during their morning commute.

