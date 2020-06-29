Sooke celebrates Canada Day with drive-by celebration

There are many ways to celebrate Canada Day this year, said Mayor Maja Tait

Sooke Fire Rescue will join others in celebrating Canada Day on Wednesday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke is ready to celebrate Canada Day, albeit in a different format.

On July 1, a Canada Day birthday celebration drive will start at 11:45 a.m. from the District of Sooke Fire Department, with RCMP, Sooke Fire Rescue, Bylaw Services and mayor and councillors participating.

The celebration drive will include the town core and residential areas, as time permits.

While the traditional activities and fireworks at the Sooke River Flats were cancelled this year, there are many ways to celebrate Canada Day this year, said Mayor Maja Tait.

“Canada Day has always been a time when our community gathers to celebrate our collective pride in being Canadian, and I will miss seeing everyone at the Sooke River Flats,” Tait said.

“This year may look a bit different; however, the Sooke spirit, and sense of national and community pride endures.”

All Canadians have been invited to take part in the virtual Canada Day celebrations and conversations on the federal government website. Check out the virtual fireworks options, as well as interactive, creative and educational themed Canada Day celebration kits.

Enjoy the Canada Day Virtual Fireworks – an augmented reality experience for mobile devices will give you the same visual and sound effects as a real fireworks display! There are also video experiences for desktop and laptop computers available. A reminder to all residents, that – as the bylaw only permits consumer fireworks on Halloween – fireworks are not permitted in Sooke on Canada Day.

All Celebration Kits can be found online at www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day/celebration-kit.html.



