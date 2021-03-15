(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Sooke council OK’s road variance on East Sooke Road

Roadwork needed for new 19-strata lot subdivision

The District of Sooke has given the green light to variance permit on East Sooke Road at Silver Spray Marine Estates’ request.

At the March 8 council meeting, council unanimously approved the development variance permit for a section of East Sooke Road roughly between Edith and Sea Cliff roads.

The roadwork is needed for a new 19-strata lot subdivision within the private Silver Spray Marine Estates development, a district staff report stated.

The developer asked council to modify a bylaw that requires the construction of an urban collector road to a modified rural collector road.

The modification consists of replacing the 1.5-metre paved and 1.0-metre gravel shoulders with 1.5-metre gravel shoulders, plus a 2.5-metre parking lane along a 65-metre-long portion of the approximate 245-metre road frontage. It will also include a 1.5-metre gravel trail for the majority of the remaining northern road frontage.

Area residents were concerned that the proposal seeks to downgrade the road design requirement and then further downgrade it by narrowing the road and permitting parking by eliminating one road shoulder.

But Michael Thorton, spokesman for the developers, said they’re just seeking to maintain the standard agreed on at the time of the property rezoning.

“It’s in keeping with what was envisioned. The road design is suitable for the number of (new) homes. We just added some parking,” Thorton said.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Sooke council OK’s road variance on East Sooke Road

Roadwork needed for new 19-strata lot subdivision

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds hoteliers have low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Members of the Saanich Fire Department along with BC Ambulance Crews responded to Mount Douglas Park Saturday morning after a man in his early 30s had collapsed while hiking. His long-time friends and roommates, a pair of brothers, performed various life-saving techniques prior to the arrival of crews. (Photo courtesy of Darrell Wick)
Pair of Saanich brothers help to save friend while hiking Mount Douglas Park

Rescued man is said to be recovering in hospital after collapsing

A craft dollhouse created by former Esquimalt residents Kay and Gordie Hodgson during the mid to late 1900s will soon find a new home at Miniature World. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Esquimalt woman passing on heirloom craft dollhouse to Miniature World

Couple constructed dollhouse to smallest detail, from working electrical to hand-stitched carpets

Spectrum Community School announced it’s dealing with an additional COVID-19 exposure on March 13. Black Press Media File Photo
South Park Elementary School member tests positive for COVID-19, another school dealing with additional exposure

The Victoria school’s members could’ve potentially been exposed during week of March 8 to 12

Air Canada airplanes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘One of our finer moments:’ Pandemic led to massive scramble to get Canadians home

A total of 62,580 Canadian travellers were brought home from 109 countries

FILE – Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down

Clinical trials are ongoing both for youth and for pregnant women

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
B.C.’s wildfire season begins with two suspected human-caused wildfires in the interior

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

Raymond Salgado gets a chance to see and hear Demi Lovato’s reaction to his cover of her song Sober. (Glamour image/YouTube)
Demi Lovato loves Vancouver Island singer’s cover version of her song

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado spotlighted in Glamour magazine video feature

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Most Read