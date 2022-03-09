Sooke fire rescue crews attended to a house fire on Church Road shortly after noon on Wednesday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke emergency crews attending house fire on Church Road

Residents heard a loud bang, saw smoke

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a house fire on Church Road, where residents saw smoke and heard a loud bang prior to the crews’ arrival.

The bang was apparently heard a little after noon.

More to come.

