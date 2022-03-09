Sooke emergency crews attending house fire on Church Road

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a house fire on Church Road, where residents saw smoke and heard a loud bang prior to the crews’ arrival.
The bang was apparently heard a little after noon.
More to come.
Residents heard a loud bang, saw smoke
