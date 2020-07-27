A one-hectare forest fire on the south face of Mount Manuel Quimper in Sooke in July 2014 was likely human caused, say officials. (Sooke Fire rescue photo)

Sooke Fire chief urges caution as the weather heats up

Kenn Mount recommends everyone follow B.C. FireSmart guidelines

It’s been a quiet summer so far for fires, but that can change with a one carelessly tossed cigarette butt.

Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount said other than a very small grass fire at the Sooke Potholes a couple of weeks ago, there hasn’t been anything to report.

Mount said his main concern during extended periods of dry, hot weather, is for people to dispose of cigarette butts properly. “A butt discarded in mulch can pose a problem very quickly.”

RELATED: Human activity likely cause of fire on Mount Manuel Quimper

It’s also timely to remind people about taking precautions with campfires.

“You should ensure that someone is always watching the campfire and make sure it’s completely extinguished before leaving,” he stressed.

Mount recommended everyone follow all of the B.C. FireSmart guidelines regarding chimneys, fire pits, and barbecues. It’s important to keep the grass around homes cut and maintain brush guidelines as well.

For more information, please go online to FireSmartBC.ca, and anyone with questions about fire precautions can call Sooke Fire Rescue at 250-642-5241.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
