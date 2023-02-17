Sig

Sooke Fire Rescue adding mini pumper truck

Truck addition part of district’s five-year financial plan

Sooke Fire Rescue’s getting a brand new set of wheels.

Sooke council has approved $777,046 to purchase a new initial attack truck to replace the department’s aging brush fire vehicle.

Rosenbauer America, Rocky Mountain Phoenix Emergency Vehicles is the successful applicant from a process that included bids from Commercial Emergency Equipment and HUB Fire Engines.

According to a District of Sooke staff report, although attack fire apparatus, also called mini-pumpers, may not look like much to most onlookers, they are often the first to arrive on the scene to initiate firefighting.

The purchase aligns with the district’s Fire Master Plan and allows Sooke Fire Rescue to perform specific tasks with limited staffing as the district moves toward an effective 24/7 response model, the report notes.

“We’re looking ahead with our fleet asset management to purchase a new apparatus which is set to arrive in 2025,” said Sooke Fire Rescue Chief Ted Ruiter.

“The unit offers a quick attack solution for the various responses our crews attend; it provides efficiencies with response and water access on a two-man unit system.”

Council authorized staff to issue a tender approved of up to $900,000 last September as part of the district’s five-year financial plan for 2022 to 2026, which includes the replacement of Engine 204 this year.


