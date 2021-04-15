Sooke hopes to start Church Road Corridor project this summer

Road upgrade includes a roundabout, sidewalks, bike lanes and boulevards

Sooke plans to begin construction of the $4.9-million Church Road corridor project this summer. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke plans to begin construction of the $4.9-million Church Road corridor project this summer, officials say.

The project would see a half-kilometre, two-lane, all-season road built on Church Road from Highway 14 to Throup Road.

The Church Road corridor improvements align with the district’s transportation master plan with a focus to bring the corridor to “collector standards,” which include bike lanes, multi-use pathways and improved sidewalks.

The design also includes a roundabout at Church and Throup roads and extensive upgrades to the intersection at Church Road and Highway 14 to extend the southbound turn lane into the town centre.

The first two sections of the project: Highway 14 to Country Road and Country Road to Wadams Way, begin this summer. The first phase is expected to cost $2 million.

Work on the second phase of the project, which includes the roundabout, is still undergoing design work but will be part of council budget discussions next year.


