Sooke launches survey for public input on budget priorities

The District of Sooke is looking for input from residents on where the municipality should be spending money.

The municipality launched an online survey looking for feedback to help council determine priorities for the next budget.

The survey is available online at letstalk.sooke.ca/budget until Sept. 26.

Residents can enter their property assessment using the citizen budget survey and see how their tax dollars are distributed between district service areas. Through the survey, residents can also:

• Share where they feel resources should be increased or decreased across the district’s budget;

• Rate the importance of services;

• Report on satisfaction levels of district services;

• Provide additional comments.

By joining the budget conversation, residents will learn what other projects or expansion of services that are important to Sooke residents are planned for within the five-year financial plan, and when projects identified in master plans, such as the Transportation Master Plan and the Parks and Trails Master Plan, will be implemented.

Recognizing some residents may prefer to provide feedback through a print form, print surveys were distributed through the Sept. 2 Sooke News Mirror with additional copies available at the Sooke Municipal Hall and upcoming local events. For those who would prefer to participate by phone, please call 250-642-1634.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

municipal politicsSookeSooke councilWest Shore