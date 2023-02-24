sig

Sooke launches user-friendly community data portal

Information on population, labour force, average median incomes, and housing information available

It’s like a one-stop shopping site for a wide range of information on the community you call home.

The District of Sooke’s new community data portal is a user-friendly source for information on demographics such as population, labour force, average median incomes, and housing information.

The mobile-friendly tool also provides visual data presentations with charts, graphs, and infographics, and reports can be dynamically sorted and downloaded.

Gail Scott, community economic development officer for the District of Sooke, said she supports making this information available to the community through the new portal.

“What I’ve experienced during my career working with various levels of government, mostly at the municipal level, is that more and more local governments are making the effort to make this kind of information available,” Scott said.

“It assists people in making better decisions on investing in the community by providing more accurate, up-to-date information. It also gives residents all kinds of information that assists with their planning.”

Britt Santowski, executive director of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, said the new portal is an “incredible” resource.

“Speaking from a chamber perspective, it allows users to drill down into statistics that any new or existing business owner would want to have,” she said. “I think it’s fantastic that the district has made this resource available.”

news@sookenewsmirror.com
