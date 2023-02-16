Sooke man arrested twice in two weeks on drug and weapons charges

RCMP seized drugs, firearms and prohibited devices in two raids in Sooke. A Sooke man faces numerous charges. (Courtesy Sooke RCMP)

A Sooke man arrested twice for drug and weapon offences in the past two weeks is back in custody.

Police arrested Ryan Strom, 34, on Jan. 14 after searching a “fortified cabin” in the 6600-block of Sooke Road.

RCMP seized two kilograms of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, and four illegally possessed automatic firearms, prohibited devices, and drug trafficking-related paraphernalia.

Police say two counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm were filed against Strom.

With the assistance of the West Shore RCMP, another investigation was conducted after Strom’s release on Jan. 26, resulting in a search warrant being executed on the 7100-block of West Coast Road.

Police found many prohibited devices, including high-capacity prohibited firearm magazines, conducted energy weapons, prohibited knives, and ammunition caches.

Strom was again arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm, and breach of release order.

He will appear in court on Feb. 28. Strom remains in custody.

“These circumstances, particularly in close proximity to local elementary schools, are of the highest priority to the Sooke RCMP. Great work was done by investigators to get these dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets,” said Sooke Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

