Sooke Potholes renovations begin this fall

Officials hope to have projected completed by next May

The Sooke Potholes is a series of deep, naturally carved rock pools. A small parking area with facilities is managed by the District of Sooke. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

Officials expect construction to begin this fall at the Sooke Potholes to upgrade infrastructure and add new amenities in the lower lot area.

Christina Moog, the District of Sooke’s communications coordinator, said planning is underway, with the work to be completed by next May.

The scope of work for the project includes two accessible toilets, widening staircase access to the beach, installing wayfinding signage and visitor information kiosk, and parking improvements.

The $353,499 project is funded by the provincial government’s community economic recovery grant fund.

The Sooke Potholes are a signature natural landmark and popular destination.

The district-owned lower lot provides access to a freshwater beach and trail system which also connects to the Sooke Potholes Regional Park, maintained by the Capital Regional District.

