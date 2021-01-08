Sooke RCMP seize drugs, firearms during traffic stop

Two men and two women arrested Jan. 6

Sooke RCMP discovered real and replica firearms and illicit drugs during a standard traffic stop in East Sooke Wednesday night.

At 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers stopped a vehicle to initiate an impaired driving investigation. After searching the vehicle, they discovered it was uninsured and contained a firearm, two replica firearms and illicit drugs. Police seized the plates and towed the vehicle from the scene.

Sooke RCMP seized one firearm, two replica firearms and illicit drugs during a traffic stop Jan. 6. (Courtesy of Sooke RCMP)

The two men and two women occupying the vehicle were arrested. The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

