Sooke School District asks families for feedback in back-to-school surveys

Sooke School District is asking families of students to fill out two surveys about how they can improve their back-to-school plans before September rolls around. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke School District is asking families of all kindergarten to Grade 12 students how they can make their back-to-school plan more detailed and structured with two surveys.

The first survey, which closes the end of day Friday, will ask which return to school option they prefer. Participants will be able to choose between fulltime in-class instruction, remote learning, homeschool, or distance learning.

Those who fill out the quick questionnaire will then be asked how they can improve the restart plan for September. The variety of answers will then be shown to other participants to rank how strongly they agree or disagree with a suggestion.

The second survey will be emailed directly to parents on Monday (Aug. 31) and ask similar questions to get a better understanding of the demographics of students that will plan to re-attend school in person. The second survey will be completed by Tuesday.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes coming in the next few weeks, but we’re excited to get into a regular routine,” said EMCS principal Laura Fulton.

“We most likely won’t have extracurriculars and sports right away, but we’ll bring them back slowly once we nail down the basic classes that everyone needs. We just have to get really creative.”

The survey for all families in the Sooke School District is available here and will close by end of day Friday.

