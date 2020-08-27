Sooke School District is asking families of students to fill out two surveys about how they can improve their back-to-school plans before September rolls around. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sooke School District asks families for feedback in back-to-school surveys

Survey asks which back-to-school option parents, students prefer

The Sooke School District is asking families of all kindergarten to Grade 12 students how they can make their back-to-school plan more detailed and structured with two surveys.

The first survey, which closes the end of day Friday, will ask which return to school option they prefer. Participants will be able to choose between fulltime in-class instruction, remote learning, homeschool, or distance learning.

Those who fill out the quick questionnaire will then be asked how they can improve the restart plan for September. The variety of answers will then be shown to other participants to rank how strongly they agree or disagree with a suggestion.

The second survey will be emailed directly to parents on Monday (Aug. 31) and ask similar questions to get a better understanding of the demographics of students that will plan to re-attend school in person. The second survey will be completed by Tuesday.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes coming in the next few weeks, but we’re excited to get into a regular routine,” said EMCS principal Laura Fulton.

“We most likely won’t have extracurriculars and sports right away, but we’ll bring them back slowly once we nail down the basic classes that everyone needs. We just have to get really creative.”

The survey for all families in the Sooke School District is available here and will close by end of day Friday.

READ MORE: Sooke School District secondary students to have half days for self-directed learning

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

EMCSSD62

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Just Posted

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over “imposter profile”

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

Sooke School District asks families for feedback in back-to-school surveys

Survey asks which back-to-school option parents, students prefer

Sooke housing development sees fast sales during pandemic

Success at Heron View is duplicated in other areas of the real estate industry

Large party with DJ in Gyro Park shut down after call to Saanich police

Many attendees wearing masks, no tickets issued, police say

UPDATED: Single lane traffic along West Sooke Road in Sooke after gas leak

Construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m.

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Most Read