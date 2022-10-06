Sooke to host blood donor clinic on Oct. 17

A blood donor clinic is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. at Journey Middle School in Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)

We all hold the key to someone else’s future in our hands.

“While Atlantic Canada focuses on the aftermath of the hurricane, we all have a role to play in ensuring blood products such as blood, platelets, and plasma are available for patients across Canada,” said Robin Fleming, a team leader for Canada Blood Services.

“If an injury or blood loss occurs, platelets, the component of blood that helps with clotting, are released, and a person’s blood begins to clot to prevent excessive bleeding,” Fleming explained.

In a healthy person, many platelets are manufactured and stored in the body. Patients who have low platelets or platelets that don’t function properly, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, for example, need platelet transfusions.

That underscores the importance of encouraging people to donate blood whenever they are able to keep the reserves where they need to be.

Such an opportunity to make a significant difference in the life of someone else will take place on Monday, Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Journey Middle School in Sooke.

