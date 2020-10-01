The DeMamiel Creek Crossing plan. (District of Sooke)

Sooke’s DeMamiel Creek project cost reduced by $200,000

Municipal staff lauded for coming up with savings, without compromising project

The District of Sooke’s estimated capital cost for Phase 2 of the DeMamiel Creek Pedestrian Crossing has been reduced by more than $200,000 as the project moves closer to development.

At $407,284, this is a one-third reduction in the earlier cost of $610,00.

RELATED: Designs start on DeMamiel Creek crossing

The district hopes to partner with the federal government to fund the $1.53-million project that will see a new trail, 40 metres of boardwalk, and a 40-metre bridge over DeMamiel Creek. Other amenities include a viewing platform, cultural and historical signage, grade improvements to 180 metres of existing trail, and a signalized crosswalk on Sunriver Way.

District staff, surveyors and engineers pared construction costs by reducing retaining walls and aluminum bridge structure with wood decking instead of steel and wood.

The savings could be put into other capital work projects in the district, including a failed staircase at Whiffin Spit Park and new and upgraded amenities at the Sooke Potholes.

“I do want to recognize the work of staff and consultants to find those savings,” Mayor Maja Tait said. “At first, I worried [municipal] staff was cutting something out of the project, but they’re not. It’s just refining the work.”

Coun. Al Beddows also lauded staff for coming up with savings, adding staff did it without direction from the council.

“Our employees get bashed around quite a bit at city hall. The staff works hard to keep things at cost. Whether it’s the financial department or parks department, they work at spending tax dollars wisely,” he said.

“It was just so refreshing to see that come across our desk. It’s a really good thing.”


Sooke

Most Read