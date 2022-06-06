Southbound Highway 1 traffic backed up near West Shore Parkway around 10 a.m. on Monday due to a crash. (Courtesy of B.C. Highway Cams)

Significant southbound delays on Malahat due to crash near Goldstream Park

Crews on scene had traffic moving in both directions by just after 10 a.m.

Drivers heading south on the Malahat should expect significant delays due to a crash and subsequent traffic congestion just north of West Shore Parkway.

Around 9:30 a.m., Emcon Services said “major delays” were caused by a crash in the southbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and about 1.5 kilometers north of West Shore Parkway.

In an update just after 10 a.m., emergency crews on scene had traffic flowing in both directions but clean-up work was still required. The backed-up traffic in the area meant significant delays for southbound drivers, Emcon said in that update.

More to come

