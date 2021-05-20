Spike in thefts from vehicles, smashed windows in Saanich prompt police reminder

Auto thief in black balaclava trying to break into car with screwdriver. (Pixabay photo)

A recent rash of thefts from vehicles in Saanich prompted police to remind residents to lock up and remove valuables at night.

The department saw an increase in items being stolen from vehicles in mid-May. While the vehicles were unlocked in most cases, some incidents involved windows being smashed. Purses, backpacks and wallets left in plain sight were reported stolen.

What does your vehicle look like? We're seeing a rise in thefts from autos, including a rash of window smashes. While we look for suspects, you can help by removing all valuables, leave nothing in sight and lock/secure your vehicle. #LockOutAutoCrime Great tips @IMPACTautocrime pic.twitter.com/av2Y2dBXuo — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 20, 2021

READ ALSO: Saanich police report increase in violent crimes during first quarter of 2021

“While we work to identify suspects, vehicle owners can help prevent these thefts, particularly glass breaks, by removing all items from plain sight,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department. If items cannot be removed, they should be stored in the glove box, trunk or under seats where they can’t be seen through a window.

Vehicle break-ins that have already occurred can be reported by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of Saanichtheft