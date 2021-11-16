West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue will be closed until up to Nov. 18 while road damage is assessed. (Google Maps)

West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue will be closed until up to Nov. 18 while road damage is assessed. (Google Maps)

Storm aftermath closes chunk of West Saanich Road

Closure expected for up to 48 hours, according to district

A section of West Saanich Road may be closed until Thursday while crews assess areas damaged by Monday’s storm.

The District of Saanich says it’s making the move after noting significant road erosion in multiple areas along the main roadway. As a result, full barricades have been set up, closing West Saanich Road between Prospect Lake Road and Hartland Avenue.

Road closed ahead signs have also been posted at West Saanich Road south of Keating Crossroad, at Old West Saanich Road, south of Wallace Drive, south of Interurban Road, and north of Wilkinson Road.

READ ALSO: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Goldstream salmon swim beside picnic tables amid surging stormwaters

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC FloodRoad conditionsSaanich

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria firefighters extinguish billowing van blaze
Next story
Zero rental vacancies has Ladysmith working to prohibit renovictions

Just Posted

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue helped evacuate residents impacted by the flooding on Martindale Road on Monday, Nov. 15. (Michael Briones photo)
Evacuated Parksville Qualicum Beach residents deal with aftermath of massive flood

Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Servcies)
UPDATE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

Drivers line up along West Saanich for the Brentwood Bay ferry to take them to Mill Bay, with the Malahat portion of Highway 1 closed Monday after heavy rains washed out a section of road. (Photo by Carl Jensen/Twitter)
BC Ferries resumes regular schedule between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay

Monday’s rain and windstorm downed trees onto BC Hydro wires across Vancouver Island, leaving thousands without power. (Courtesy BC Hydro)
Downed trees, power outages pepper Greater Victoria in wake of storm