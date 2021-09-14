Strong winds starting overnight prompt weather statement for Greater Victoria

Gusts up to 70 km/h in the forecast early Wednesday for B.C.’s inner south coast

A special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria with winds gusting up to 70 km/h forecast for the B.C. inner south coast into Wednesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

A special weather statement has been issued for Greater Victoria, warning of winds gusting up to 70 km/h for the B.C. inner south coast into Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).

A cold front is expected to cross southern B.C. tonight, with the strong winds developing overnight. After persisting through the morning, Environment Canada said the gusts should ease by Wednesday afternoon.

